Reddit is about to become a lot more secure

REUTERS/Mal Langsdon A lock icon, signifying an encrypted Internet connection, is seen on an Internet Explorer browser in a photo illustration in Paris April 15, 2014.

Reddit has announced that it will encrypt its web traffic by default starting June 29.

Encryption is a way to encode data so that it’s nearly impossible for external snoopers to intercept it.

As part of the change, the entire site will run using the HTTPS protocol.

The HTTPS protocol essentially prevents hackers from spying on a website’s data. It also makes all communications between users and the website private. This makes it impossible for Reddit to know what username a person is logged in as, explains the Verge.

Last year, the site gave users the option to surf Reddit via HTTPS, but now all traffic will automatically be secure.

You can tell whether a website is encrypted by looking for a green lock symbol before the URL.

Other websites have been gravitating toward encryption by default, including Wikipedia, the federal government, and Google. All the same, a great deal of popular websites remain unsecure.

NOW WATCH: 5 clever iPhone tricks only power users know about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.