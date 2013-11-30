This 90-Year-Old Grandmother Charmed The Reddit Community With Her Post-Thanksgiving AMA

Reddit This photo was uploaded to Reddit as her ‘proof’.

Holidays are all about tradition, and this year a 90-year-old woman from Connecticut created a new one with her grandson: the two signed onto Reddit after Thanksgiving dinner and held an AMA.

Tons of Redditors logged on to listen to her stories and ask questions, and it became so popular that it ended up making it to the front page of the site.

This was how she introduced herself:

I was born in May 1, 1923. I was born in Stamford, CT. I lived through the Great Depression, 14 presidents, a moon landing and much more. I served time in Army Air Force as a nurse. 2nd Lieutenant. I served for a year in the army. I then worked as a nurse in a doctor’s office. I’ve traveled all over. I was in Pasadena, CA on VJ Day. I’ve been married, had three wonderful children I’ve lived a long time and have a lot to share, so please ask anything!

The AMA – short for “Ask Me Anything” – was a delightful read this morning, considering most of today’s news focused on Black Friday showdowns and throw downs in Walmarts across the country.

These were some of the highlights (her grandson typed her answers and put them in quotes):

Perhaps this will inspire others to hold their own offline AMA’s with their family members around the dinner table this holiday season.

