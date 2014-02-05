Reddit's Hilarious New Ad Sales Pitch Deck --  With Doge And Nicholas Cage --  Is What All Ad Sales Pitch Decks Should Be Like

RedditA detail from Reddit’s new ad sales deck.
Most people don’t know that Reddit has a small but thriving advertising business.
This is, after all, a site that gets more than 100 million unique visitors in a single month. It’s a mass medium, which is why advertisers like it, but it also contains so many niche channels that brands can target their audiences almost microscopically on the site — and no one else knows they are there.
Last year, Reddit hired a new sales and strategy chief, Mike Cole, to beef up its sponsor roster. We brought you his first (hilarious) sales pitch deck back in May, and now he’s got a new one.
It’s awesome. (Download your own copy here.)
This slide is interesting because it shows how brands can handle PR crises on Reddit -- assuming they're willing to have a sense of humour about it.
Here are the media and targeting options. Reddit is a lot more flexible than most advertisers think.
