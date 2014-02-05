Reddit's Hilarious New Ad Sales Pitch Deck --  With Doge And Nicholas Cage --  Is What All Ad Sales Pitch Decks Should Be Like

Reddit A detail from Reddit’s new ad sales deck.

Most people don’t know that Reddit has a small but thriving advertising business.

This is, after all, a site that gets more than 100 million unique visitors in a single month. It’s a mass medium, which is why advertisers like it, but it also contains so many niche channels that brands can target their audiences almost microscopically on the site — and no one else knows they are there.

Last year, Reddit hired a new sales and strategy chief, Mike Cole, to beef up its sponsor roster. We brought you his first (hilarious) sales pitch deck back in May, and now he’s got a new one.

It’s awesome. (Download your own copy here.)

