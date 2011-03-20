Social News Site Reddit Has A Billion Pageviews -- And Only One Developer

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Social news aggregator Reddit is a fascinating story.For one, it can’t stop growing: it recently had its first billion-pageview month.



For another, it shows the power of online communities: its been basically left completely alone and somewhat neglected by its parent, Condé Nast Digital, which acquired the site in 2005, but the community loves the site and so keeps coming and keeps it growing.

Now comes news, via TechCrunch, that the site, which has roughly 75 million visits per month, is down to just one developer after the other two just left. (The site has an overall staff of six, including two sysadmins.)

In a blog post, Reddit’s remaining developer explains that with all the growth Reddit has experienced, Condé Nast is going to give them more resources and certainly recruit more developers.

Still. One developer. One billion pageviews. That’s unquestionably impressive.

