How To Win Friends And Influence People On Reddit, The Front Page Of The Internet

Reddit A meme from Reddit.

We could stand to learn a thing or two from Reddiquette, the (semi-official) code of conduct for Reddit users.

Reddit, the “front page of the Internet,” is a social behemoth of a site that lets people instantly create or join a web community about any topic. Users submit links or text posts and others vote them up or down based on how interesting they find the content. This leaves you with a prioritised list of what people in a community find most interesting at any given moment.

If you didn’t already know, Reddit’s engagement is massive. In the whole of 2012, it saw 37 billion pages served to 400 million unique visitors. Redditors voted 4 billion times, an average of 133 per post.

We can’t help but feel like the quality guidelines for how to behave on the site have quite a bit to do with these impressive statistics. Check them out — not only do many of them make good rules for your offline life, knowing them can keep you from getting your account banned.

