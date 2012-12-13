Redbox, The Company With Those DVD Rental Kiosks, Will Soon Have A Streaming Video Service Like Netflix

Redbox kiosk

Photo: Kirsten Acuna

Redbox, the giant red movie rental kiosks you see all over the place, is starting its own streaming video service comparable to Netflix, reports the AP.Launching later this month, the service will include 5,500 movies from studios like Warner Brothers and Epix.



It’ll cost you $8 a month for unlimited streaming rentals, and that price includes four nights of physical DVD rentals from a Redbox kiosk. Would you rather have Blu-rays? Then it’s $9 a month.

Compare this to the lowest-price Netflix plan that includes physical rentals, $16 per month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.