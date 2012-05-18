Forget Fandango, Soon You May Be Able To Buy Movie Tickets Anywhere

DVDs and movie tickets? We can only hope.

Photo: Kirsten Acuna

Supermarkets, 7-11s, Wal-Marts. All of these locations contain Redbox kiosks where you can purchase any number of DVDs and … movie tickets? After Redbox parent company Coinstar’s Wall Street analyst briefing, attendee Michael Pachter of Wedbush Securities gathered That’s what it looks like, according to Deadline.



The company vaguely referred to a “new Redbox venture”; however, Pachter believes this means Redbox may be heading in that direction.

In his own words, he believes Coinstar:

“intends to sell movie tickets through its Redbox kiosks, helping its studio partners to drive higher-margin theatrical exhibition sales, while driving awareness of films that will ultimately come to DVD.”

Awesome. Now, if this happens, just rid of those pesky convenience charges.

