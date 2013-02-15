Redbox Is Giving Out Free Movie Rentals For Valentine's Day

In case you’re still searching for a last minute Valentine’s Day date idea, Redbox has you covered.
Time spotted that through today you can rent a DVD for free using promo code “sweet” at checkout. (They also found a few other freebies being offered today.)
We tested it out to make sure it works.
Photo: Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider
And, the code is good. Happy movie viewing!
Photo: Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider
If you want a double feature, Redbox’s Facebook page says the promo code HIGHFIVE should give you a 1-day DVD rental also.
