Redbox Is Giving Out Free Movie Rentals For Valentine's Day

In case you’re still searching for a last minute Valentine’s Day date idea, Redbox has you covered.



Time spotted that through today you can rent a DVD for free using promo code “sweet” at checkout. (They also found a few other freebies being offered today.)

We tested it out to make sure it works.

Photo: Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

And, the code is good. Happy movie viewing!

Photo: Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

If you want a double feature, Redbox’s Facebook page says the promo code HIGHFIVE should give you a 1-day DVD rental also.

