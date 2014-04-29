Sorry, Folks, The Best Deal For Movies Isn't ITunes Or Netflix -- It's Redbox

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Netflix and other streaming-video platforms from Apple and Amazon all but destroyed the once-powerful entity known as the video store. However, streaming hasn't totally eliminated the market for physical DVD rentals. 68 per cent of Americans live within a five-minute drive of a Redbox kiosk. The company's competitive prices and impressive selection of titles are keeping Redbox alive in the post-Blockbuster era.

