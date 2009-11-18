Retail Sales Already HOT In November

Nice weather is apparently a factor in rapidly-growing retail sales.



iMarketnews: The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index was up 2.0% in the second week of November following a 1.7% gain the prior week. Month-to-date, November was up 1.8% compared to November of last year (relative to a target of a 2.2% gain). Month-over-month showed a 4.4% gain relative to October (compared to a targeted 4.8% gain). November is a four-week month on the retail calendar ending on November 28th.

Veterans Day helped to lift traffic and sales as cool weather continued to awaken consumer interest in seasonal fall merchandise. Most retailers were satisfied with the progression of this closely watched month, which is expected to strengthen gradually into the Thanksgiving Day weekend, the start of the holiday period, as the next available opportunity to restore momentum to sales. Our discount store sector reported steady sales across a broad spectrum of merchandise categories ranging from apparel, holiday seasonal items to consumables, which includes food and other staples. Retailers are trying to jump start holiday sales by rolling out holiday deals earlier than usual and announcing extended store hours.

