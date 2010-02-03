Redbook Consumer Sales Down 1.5% In January, Misses Estimates

Vince Veneziani
shopping carts in line

Today’s Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index numbers tell two different tales, depending on how you look at the numbers.

The index was up 0.8% in the fourth and final week of January following a 1.0% gain in the prior week. Month-to-date, January was up 1.0% compared to January of last year.

Month-over-month, the index fell 1.5% (seasonally adjusted obviously).

As ZeroHedge notes, that’s worse than the 1.2% drop analysts were looking for, providing further evidence of a very unstable recovery on the consumer side.

