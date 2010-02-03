Redbook Consumer Sales Down 1.5% In January, Misses Estimates

Today’s Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index numbers tell two different tales, depending on how you look at the numbers.

The index was up 0.8% in the fourth and final week of January following a 1.0% gain in the prior week. Month-to-date, January was up 1.0% compared to January of last year.

Month-over-month, the index fell 1.5% (seasonally adjusted obviously).



As ZeroHedge notes, that’s worse than the 1.2% drop analysts were looking for, providing further evidence of a very unstable recovery on the consumer side.

