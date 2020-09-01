Looking for a Father's Day gift for the discerning Dad? Look no further than these red wines above $50.

Getty Images

This is the second part of a story which began with six bottles of wine under $50. The following come in above the $50 mark.

Often overlooked in the (justifiable) rush to praise its chardonnay twin, the Art cab is no less meritorious. I’ve enjoyed a heck of a lot of Art cabs over the years, some going back to the early 80’s. The line’s cellaring potential is well established and this wine from the superb Margaret River 2016 vintage will prove to be no exception to that rule.

The colour is deep dark red, and the nose springs exuberantly from the glass with its potpourri of bright small red fruits, cherries, and Australian forest aromas. The powerfully built palate has super texture and shape, thanks to the excellent integrated acidity, and the fruit flavours are a real melange of those aforementioned red fruit and cherry characters, with savoury elements of dark chocolate and a touch of Asian spice joining in. The finish is fresh, long and as clean as a whistle, with the 50% new French oak and its tannins having integrated perfectly.

Just a lovely bottle of wine which deserves to be served with an appropriately high-quality cut of steak.

65% Cabernet Sauvignon, 33% shiraz and 2% Malbec, from Langhorne Creek, McLaren Vale and Barossa Valley ( dont ask me what’s from where and/or in what percentage ! ) Oak handling is similarly complex with 50% new French oak and only 4% new American oak, with the balance predominantly of used/“seasoned” French oak.

Impressive deep crimson appearance. Plenty of lively blackberry aromas meld with cedary oak notes against a background of milk chocolate and tobacco. Gee, this is well put together. The silky smooth palate is packed chock full of dark red and black fruit flavours with excellent texture and mid-palate intensity. Those sleek fruits flow seamlessly throughout leading to the long aromatic finish with its chocolate-coated tannins.

Can’t imagine too many dads not enjoying this matched with roast beef.

2017 Paringa Estate “The Paringa” pinot noir, Mornington Peninsula, Vic

Paringa proprietor and winemaker Lindsay Mc Call , planted the first Paringa vines between 1985 and 1990 and it’s the fruit from from those vines that comprise this “estate/reserve” wine, “The Paringa”

2017 on the Peninsula delivered a long and late ripening season, which yielded fruit with full physiological maturity while retaining excellent balancing acidities. Those qualities really shows up in this wine. Medium-bodied, cherry-red colour, the bouquet is really complete with notes of wild strawberries and a touch of herbs against a background of silky French oak (43 % new). The palate delights with really detailed and elegant fruit flavours flowing seamlessly, and which blossom along the way with some piquant highlights, all ultimately finishing long, fragrant and refined.

If Dad’s put his hand up for roast duck, this would be a match made in heaven.

2017 Blank Canvas Gimblett Gravels “Element” Syrah, Hawkes Bay, New Zealand – RRP $60

Serve this wine “blind “ to your wine expert Dad and sit back and enjoy the fun; this is so totally northern Rhône in style it makes for an impossible “options” wine.

From a 2.4ha syrah / shiraz block in the Gimblett Gravels area of the Hawkes Bay region of the NZ north isle. Seductive bouquet of black pepper and violets in full bloom. Very lively on the palate, this is deliciously refined with its slinky, lissome shape displaying a melange of cool small red berry flavours , and finishes long and fragrantly.

The perfectly integrated acidity drives the palate with great vigour and if you like your shiraz on the elegant side of sexy, this wine is for you. Delicious.

2015 Corzano e Paterno Toscana Rosso “I Tre Borri” Sangiovese, IGT Chianti, Italy – RRP $90

From the home of Chianti, while this is 100% sangiovese and could have worn the Chianti Riserva “seal of approval”, owner/winemaker Aljoscha Goldschmidt chose to label this wine as simple “Tuscan Red”. It was a decision made on the basis that he did not want to be associated with what he sees as the decline in the reputation of the famous appellation “Chianti riserva”

Medium dense brick red with obvious lightening at the meniscus. Plenty of aromatics here. Lifted powerful bouquet of red fruits, leather, tobacco and some oak notes. The palate is mouth-filling and densely textured, with decidedly “adult” flavours of intense red and black fruit notes, with some meaty, briary, earthy elements and with some floral highlights and very firm tannins to close.

Adult wine this, and surely should be served with Bistecca Fiorentina?

Ah, the Provence region. What would we give to be there now, relaxing by the coast and enjoying the sun, while tucking in to a platter of grilled seafood accompanied by a bottle of chilled local rose ? Back to earth and wintry weather here – let’s make do this Father’s Day with a full-bodied red of the region.

This Bandol red is from Chateau de Pibarnon, one of the areas very best producers.

Compromised of 90% mourvedre and 10% grenache, it’s from vines grown on Bandol’s highest vineyard some 300 metres above the “Baie de Bandol”. Dark, deep garnet-red appearance. The nose has lots of interest with notes of red cherry, provençale herbs, a touch of cured meats and warm earth in the background.

The muscular, spicy palate has plenty of intensity and character to keep the tannins in balance while excellent acidity delivers length and freshness.

Excellent with any steak, and would also partner perfectly roast lamb with garlic should that be Dad’s preference.

