Red wine gives you the worst hangovers, according to science

Generally, downing a few glasses of wine — any wine — will cause a splitting headache in anyone the next morning.

But which wine causes the worst hangover? Some swear that sugary rosés make them feel the worst, others that red wine is just too heavy to handle.

In an effort to help you avoid another torturous morning after, Professor Steve Allsop from the National Drug Research Institute in Perth, Australia, looked into it.

According to him, lighter coloured wines are the way to go.

Professor Allsop explained to ABC that the intensity of a hangover is ultimately tied to the amount of congeners in the wine you’re drinking. Congeners are a toxic byproduct of the fermenting process, and are what make you feel awful the next day.

The darker the wine, the more congeners it has, as these also determine alcohol’s colour and flavour.

Therefore, dark-coloured reds will make you feel the worst, followed by the slightly lighter rosé, with white wine being the least detrimental.

It’s important to note that congeners are not the tell-all for gauging a potential hangover. There are obviously other components to consider, including the speed at which and amount of vino you imbibe, as well as how fast your body is able to metabolize alcohol.

Regardless, sipping on a chilled glass of white wine is a safe way to lessen the chances of waking up feeling like you’ve been hit by a truck.

