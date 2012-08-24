Lead Has Made Its Way Into Black Licorice Twists

Photo: Shutterstock

The California Department Health Department has recalled some packages of Red Vines’ black licorice twists due to high levels of lead contamination, KQED News reports. The one-pound packages are labelled “Best Before 020413”.



Testing found the candy had up to 13.2 micrograms of lead per serving, more than double the safe limit of lead per day.

Red Vines is manufactured in Union City, California by the American Licorice Company.

