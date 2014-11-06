'RED TUESDAY': Today's Newspapers Are Savaging Obama And Democrats

From Alaska to Alabama, Wednesday morning newspapers fully reflected the massive defeat Democrats suffered at the polls the night before.

Business Insider gathered some of the more striking front pages from around the country.

The New York City tabloids were especially brutal in placing the blame squarely on President Barack Obama’s shoulders:

The Spanish-language media in California and New York also portrayed the election as a major loss for Obama:







Meanwhile, the Kansas City Star proclaimed Election Day “RED TUESDAY”:

And Alabama’s Anniston Star called it “RED WAVE”:

Anniston

The Sarasota, Florida, Herald-Tribune went with “GOP DOMINATES”:







While Kentucky’s Courier-Journal was a positive one for Sen. Mitch McConnell (R), who is expected to become the new majority leader in the Senate:

