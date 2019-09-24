Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith had an intervention with Jaden because he wasn't eating enough: 'He was wasting away'

Red Table Talk/FacebookWill Smith and Jaden Smith on an upcoming episode of ‘Red Table Talk.’
- Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith addressed son Jaden Smith’s health on a new episode of the Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk.” The hit show is hosted by Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, and daughter Willow Smith.
- “Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he wasn’t getting enough protein, so he was wasting away,” Jada said on the latest episode. “He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn’t getting the nutrients.”
- “He was getting the dark circles under his eyes,” Will added. “There was even a little grayness to his skin and we got really nervous, but you’re definitely looking better now.”
- Jaden, who’s been a vegetarian for the past year, said that he was eating approximately two meals a day, and sometimes just “one big meal.”
- Watch the video below (the Smiths talk about Jaden’s health at 7:20).
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php
- Read more:
- Will Smith decided to do a 10-day fast after gaining weight and reaching an all-time high of 225 pounds
- Jada Pinkett Smith says we need to talk more about how ‘boys are taken advantage of’ too
- Jaden Smith is convinced that a place like Wakanda in ‘Black Panther’ actually exists
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.