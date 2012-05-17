INFOGRAPHIC: How Politics Drive Our Spending

States may be divvied up by political leaning – Red vs. Blue – but online bill-pay site Billeo decided to see whether our differences in the polls extend to our shopping habits as well.



Turns out they do.

Majority Republican states are 40 per cent more likely to spend on home repairs, while Blue states pump 40 per cent more into travel and vacations (they’re also bigger spenders when it comes to electronics and books).

Blue states also spend about 4 per cent more shopping online, though Red states drop 6 per cent more when they pay bills online.

See the infographic below for a closer look at how politics affect our shopping habits:

Photo: Billeo

