The Red Sox Turned The Locker Room Into A Frat Party After Winning The World Series

The Red Sox got to celebrate their first World Series at home since 1918 and the celebrations were nothing less than spectacular. Boston has now claimed the World Series title three times in the last 10 years.

Here are the best scenes inside the championship locker room featuring tons of golden bottles of champagne (Via Boston Red Sox Seenive):

The fans celebrate outside of Fenway too:

The scene outside of Fenway Park and Kenmore Square (Yoon S. Byun/Globe Staff) http://t.co/wyiPNPyvUd pic.twitter.com/8R5ZOP2X2e

— Andrew Ba Tran (@abtran) October 31, 2013

— Andrew Ba Tran (@abtran) October 31, 2013

— Andrew Ba Tran (@abtran) October 31, 2013

And a nice moment in reverence of the Boston Marathon bombings:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.