The Red Sox Turned The Locker Room Into A Frat Party After Winning The World Series

George Sitaras

The Red Sox got to celebrate their first World Series at home since 1918 and the celebrations were nothing less than spectacular. Boston has now claimed the World Series title three times in the last 10 years.

Here are the best scenes inside the championship locker room featuring tons of golden bottles of champagne (Via Boston Red Sox Seenive):

The fans celebrate outside of Fenway too:

