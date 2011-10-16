Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Sports

Photo: Lingerie Football League

This week’s sports headlines were dominated by the Boston Red Sox.More specifically, they were dominated by the boozey, fried-chicken-eating pitchers that an anonymous Beantown source threw under the bus in an explosive Boston Globe article.



But it wasn’t all Sox this week.

America’s favourite back-up quarterback become a starter, England’s most bone-headed soccer star made a bone-headed play, and a New York Yankee landed a new love interest.

WINNER: A-Rod A-Rod came off a break-up with the beautiful Cameron Diaz, and headed straight out of the world series race. But now, he's found someone new, she's a life coach and fitness guru. Hopefully, she'll whip him in to mental and physical shape in the off-season. WINNER: Angela Rypien Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien's daughter is following in dad's footsteps... in the Lingerie Football League. Angela is the quarterback at the Seattle Mist. And she's good! She led her team to a 42-8 victory in their first game, and dad was there to cheer her on. WINNER: Tim Tebow Denver Broncos fans rejoice! Tim Tebow was named the starting quarterback for the Broncos next game. WINNER: Theo Epstein Theo Epstein escaped the grips of the crumbling Red Sox and signed a five-year $15 million contract with the Cubs. WINNER: Occupy Herbstreit This really made us laugh. Radiohead wouldn't play in the Big East either! LOSER: Arron Asham Asham knocked a guy out cold and then taunted him on his way to the box. Regardless of what you think about fighting in hockey, the grisly fight and the insensitive aftermath was classless. LOSER: Hot Dog Guy It's bad enough that he threw a hot dog at Tiger Woods and found himself handcuffed, face-down on a golf green afterward. But then he went and claimed that the movie Drive inspired his dog attack. Ryan Gosling wouldn't never support such an idiotic act. LOSER: Josh Beckett, John Lackey, and Jon Lester These pitchers allegedly drank beer, ate fried chicken, and played Xbox during Red Sox games this season. As a result, they got fat and their team collapsed LOSER: Wayne Rooney First, Rooney's father and uncle were implicated in a match fixing scandal. Then, the English star inexplicably kicked a Montenegran player -- earning himself a red card and getting suspended for all three group games of next summer's massive Euro 2012 tournament. LOSER: Antelope Guy It's nearly impossible to get T-boned by an antelope while riding your bicycle upwards of 25 miles per hour, but this guy figured out a way. The video of him getting pummelled has gone viral, and he looks awful. Hopefully Tom Brady will win on this house sale Tom Brady Is Selling His Penthouse For $10.5 Million >

