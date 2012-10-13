SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Red Sox Were Baseball's Most Inefficient Team In 2012

The Boston Red Sox were train wreck during the 2012 season. But how big the mess was is best exemplified by comparing their payroll to their record and the rest of Major League Baseball.



At $173.5 million, the Red Sox had the third highest payroll in baseball, trailing just the Yankees ($198.0 million) and the Phillies ($174.5 million). And yet the Sox won just 69 games. That’s a cost of $2.5 million for every win. The Phillies weren’t much better at $2.2 million for each of their 81 wins.

At the other end we’ve got the Oakland A’s, who rode the lowest payroll in baseball all the way to the playoffs. Their magical season cost just under $600,000 per win, or about 76.5% less than the Red Sox…

Data via USA Today. Number of wins is in parentheses.

