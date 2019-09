The Boston Red Sox turned one of the smoothest triple plays you’ll see in their 6-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays last night.



With two on and no one out in the top of the fourth, Sean Rodriguez grounded to Sox third baseman Jed Lowrie.

Boston then went around the horn to end the inning, just like that.

Here’s the video (via SportsGrid):



