Red Sox Third Baseman Kevin Youkilis Is Engaged To Tom Brady's Sister

Tom Brady is adding another pro athlete to his family now that his sister Julie is engaged to Boston Red Sox third baseman Kevin Youkilis (via Deadspin), according to the Boston Herald.The happy couple, who spent Super Bowl week together with the Brady clan in Indy, got engaged “recently” after dating for at least a year, we’re told from a few F.O.Ys.

Youkilis and Julie met at a New England Patriots post game party last year right after the New York Jets eliminated the Pats from the playoffs.

Bostonians are undoubtedly hoping Youk’s marriage won’t lead to the same string of on-the-field disappointments the Pats’ women seem to be causing.

