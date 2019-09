The Red Sox capped off their epic collapse last night when they fell to the Orioles in the 9th inning.



The Sox held a one-run lead until the Orioles Nolan Reimond tied it up. Then the Orioles finished the Sox off when Nick Andino hit a single.

Boston fans and newspapers alike were not happy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.