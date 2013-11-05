The Boston Red Sox Took Out A Full Page Ad In A St. Louis Newspaper Thanking The Cardinals

The Boston Red Sox put a full page ad in the St. Louis Dispatch today, a week after beating the Cardinals to win the World Series.

“The warm Midwestern welcome you extended to our team and our fans during this year’s hard-fought World Series if truly appreciated,” it says, in part.

The Cardinals have branded themselves as a symbol of proper sports etiquette and classiness. It looks like the Red Sox are going for a similar thing.

Here’s the full ad (via Deadspin):

