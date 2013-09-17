Red Sox Took A Jab At Mariano Rivera During His Farewell Ceremony At Fenway

The Red Sox took full advantage of Mariano Rivera’s last regular season game at Fenway Park by not only showering him with gifts but sending him packing with a thoughtful reminder of Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS.

Rivera was the Yankees closer during the Red Sox’s last hope of turning around the series when they were down 4-3 facing elimination in Game 4. That game probably will be the Red Sox’s fondest memory of the Hall of Fame closer, who blew a rare save and allowed the Red Sox to not only rally to win the 2004 ALCS but go on to win the World Series against the St.Louis Cardinals.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.