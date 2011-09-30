The One Number That Shows Just How Awful The Red Sox Were In September

Photo: AP

4.That’s the number of wins by Red Sox starters in September.



To put that in prospective, 15 pitchers had at least four wins by themselves this month. Four pitchers — Javier Vazquez, Shawn Camp, Gio Gonzalez, and Doug Fister — won five games.

Moneyball says that pitching wins don’t mean much. But if you’re only getting four wins from starters in 27 games, something is terribly wrong.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.