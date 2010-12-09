Boston Red Sox Sign Carl Crawford

Photo: AP Images

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. – The Red Sox have signed Carl Crawford to a 7-year, $142 million contract.Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe was the first to report the deal. It has since been confirmed by numerous sources here at the Winter Meetings.



The immediate reaction at the Dolphin Resort in Disney World is utter shock.

Reports throughout Wednesday had the Angels as the favourite to land the speedy 29-year-old left-fielder, despite their outfield depth.

Instead he’s headed to Boston, just three days after the club acquired Adrian Gonzalez from the Padres. The slugging first baseman also figures to command a deal in the $150 million range.

The news could speed the Yankees negotiation with Cliff Lee. Their arch-rivals already committed $300 to bolster their lineup with two left-handed hitters this offseason, so New York will have even more reason to add Lee’s left arm to their rotation.

Click here for updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.