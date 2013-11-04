Red Sox Players Shave Their Playoff Beards To Raise Money For Boston Marathon Victims

World Series Champions MVP David Ortiz and Shane Victorino of the Boston Red Sox f

inally shaved their grizzly playoff beards Mondayto support the “One Fund Event”.

The One Fund Event is the charity that aids the victims and families effected by the Boston Marathon bombings. Gillette organised the “Shave Off” in Boston and will be donating $US100,000 to the charity.

Joining Victorino and Ortiz was officer Steve Horgan of the Boston Police Department. Officer Horgan was the cop who celebrated in the Red Sox bullpen after Detroit Tigers outfielder Torii Hunter dove over the Fenway wall during David Ortiz’s grand slam in the ALCS.

Here are the pictures of Victorino, Ortiz, and Officer Horgan before and after shaving their beards:

Big Papi

(Before)

(After)

Shane Victorino

(Before)

(After)

“Bullpen Cop”

(Before)

(After)

You can see the laughs and reactions of the “Shave off” here (via CBS):

