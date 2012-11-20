Red Sox Pitcher John Lackey Is Selling His Gorgeous Beachfront Home In California For $10 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Realtor.com/Wikipedia

Red Sox pitcher John Lackey probably spent a lot of time relaxing at his gorgeous home in Newport Beach, Calif. this season since he was out with an injury, but now as he prepares for 2013, Lackey is selling it for just under $10 million, according to Realtor.com.The 9,100 square foot home is right on the ocean and has amazing sunset views. Its features include a movie theatre, pool, hot tub, and an iPad controlled audio-video system.



Lackey reportedly bought the home in 2010 for $8.4 million.

