Red Sox Pitcher John Lackey Is Selling His Gorgeous Beachfront Home In California For $10 Million

Leah Goldman
john lackey house

Photo: Courtesy of Realtor.com/Wikipedia

Red Sox pitcher John Lackey probably spent a lot of time relaxing at his gorgeous home in Newport Beach, Calif. this season since he was out with an injury, but now as he prepares for 2013, Lackey is selling it for just under $10 million, according to Realtor.com.The 9,100 square foot home is right on the ocean and has amazing sunset views. Its features include a movie theatre, pool, hot tub, and an iPad controlled audio-video system.

Lackey reportedly bought the home in 2010 for $8.4 million.

Here's the private entrance at the front of the house

Let's start outside...

One of the porches

Check out that view

Outdoor bar

A view of the backyard

Perfect place for a summer party

The pool

And the hot tub

A putting green

Bonfire pit to keep warm at night

The view at night

One last look at the Ocean

Let's go inside...

The interior is bright with high ceilings

The large kitchen with an eat-in area

Another area of the kitchen

The master bedroom

And the accompanying master bathroom

And giant master closet

Here's another bedroom

One more bedroom

The movie theatre

Lounge area

The game room

