DEVASTATION: Here's What The Red Sox Looked Like After The Worst Collapse In History

Tony Manfred
red sox

Photo: ap

The Red Sox (and Boston) have won boatloads of titles in the last decade.So it’s OK if we take a little bit of pleasure in last night’s awful choke job against the lowly Orioles.

If the Sox merely played below-average baseball instead of horrendous baseball in September, they would have never been in that position.

But they didn’t.

And they looked sad about it.

Catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Third baseman Mike Aviles

DH David Ortiz, among others

Shortstop Marco Scutaro

Second baseman Dustin Pedroia

Closer Jonathan Papelbon

Third baseman Mike Aviles

Reliever Alfredo Aceves

The Orioles, on the other hand, acted like they won the World Series

Now see what they woke up to the next morning

BOSTON TEAR PARTY: New England Headlines The Day After The Sox Collapse >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.