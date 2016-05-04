Pablo Sandoval, the Red Sox' $17 million backup, is now out for the season with a shoulder injury after just six at-bats

The Boston Red Sox announced on Monday that third-baseman Pablo Sandoval will undergo shoulder surgery after receiving a second opinion on the matter from Dr. James Andrews. A later report from ESPN added that Sandoval is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

From ESPN:

Red Sox officials deferred additional comment until after Andrews performs the procedure and declined to offer an updated diagnosis of an injury that had previously been classified as a “strain” or a timetable for Sandoval’s recovery. A source told ESPN’s Marly Rivera that Sandoval is expected to miss the rest of this season.

Sandoval, who signed a five-year, $95 million contract before the start of last season and currently makes $17 million annually, appeared in just six at-bats this season.

Sandoval struggled mightily during his first season in Boston, and arrived at spring training out of shape for the second consecutive year. After a poor spring training, he was benched to start the season and appeared in just three games. Subsequent reports said he was struggling with overeating.

News of his surgery clears up any speculation over the legitimacy of his shoulder injury.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, are playing just fine without him. As of Tuesday, they are atop the AL East leaderboard at 15-10.

