Red Sox player Pablo Sandoval got benched for liking pictures on Instagram during a game he was playing in

The Red Sox ugly season just got uglier as one of their big offseason free agency acquisitions, third baseman Pablo Sandoval, has been benched for one game after admitting he used Instagram during a game in which he was participating, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com.

The issue arose during the Red Sox’ 5-2 loss on Wednesday night when Jared Carrabis of Barstool Sports, a popular Boston-centric blog, noticed that Sandoval had favorited two photos on Instagram.

Not to blow up the dude’s spot, but uh…is Pablo Sandoval on Instagram during the game? pic.twitter.com/q8X4HoFDOT

— Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 18, 2015

Producers for the “Dennis and Callahan Show” on WEEI in Boston determined that the activity occurred while the Red Sox were batting in the 7th inning. Sandoval was due up sixth that inning.

Sandoval met with the media on Thursday and confirmed that he was the one using the account, saying he went to the bathroom and grabbed his phone on the way.

Sandoval said he went to bathroom and grabbed his phone and liked the photo. Punishment is for one game, he says #RedSox

— Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) June 18, 2015

The Red Sox, a popular pick to win their division and contend for a World Series title, have struggled this season and are currently in last place in the AL East, 9.0 games behind the Yankees.

Sandoval, a fan favourite with the San Francisco Giants, signed a five-year, $US95 million free agent contract with the Red Sox this past winter.

