Add The Red Sox 2011 Season To The Worst Baseball Collapses In History

Both the Red Sox and the Braves blew seemingly insurmountable wild card leads this month.The two teams had a combined record of 16-38 in September.



The dual collapses concluded in a wild few hours of baseball last night where each team blew ninth-inning leads and crashed out of the playoff hunt.

These teams will now be lumped in with the ’64 Phillies and the ’07 Mets as the biggest chokers in baseball history.

