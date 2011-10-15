Now The Red Sox' Owner Says He Didn't Want To Sign Carl Crawford For $142 Million

Tony Manfred
Boston Red Sox owner John Henry

Red Sox owner John Henry was “personally opposed” to signing Carl Crawford, he told CBS Radio in Boston today.

Here’s what he said (via WEEI):

“We had plenty of left-handed hitting. I don’t have to go into why. I’ll just tell you that at the time I opposed the deal, but I don’t meddle to the point of making decisions for our baseball team. … It wasn’t a PR move. Neither was the [Adrian] Gonzalez signing.”

Boston gave Crawford a seven-year, $142 million deal.

He didn’t live up to it, and drew the scorn of Sox fans after their September collapse.

