Now The Red Sox' Owner Says He Didn't Want To Sign Carl Crawford For $142 Million

Red Sox owner John Henry was “personally opposed” to signing Carl Crawford, he told CBS Radio in Boston today.



Here’s what he said (via WEEI):

“We had plenty of left-handed hitting. I don’t have to go into why. I’ll just tell you that at the time I opposed the deal, but I don’t meddle to the point of making decisions for our baseball team. … It wasn’t a PR move. Neither was the [Adrian] Gonzalez signing.”

Boston gave Crawford a seven-year, $142 million deal.

He didn’t live up to it, and drew the scorn of Sox fans after their September collapse.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.