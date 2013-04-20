Red Sox Game Postponed As Authorities Continue Manhunt For Marathon Bombing Suspect

According to Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe, the Red Sox have postponed their game scheduled for this evening as authorities continue to search the area for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings.



The Red Sox were to play the first game of a 3-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

The Bruins also have a game scheduled for this evening at the TD Garden against the Pittsburgh Penguins. As of now, the game has not been canceled. However, they did cancel their morning skate, and it would seem that it is just a matter of time before the game is canceled also.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.