Red Sox Fans Sing The National Anthem And Other Images From The Celebration Prior To Today's Game In Boston

The Red Sox are playing their first home game since the bombings at the Boston Marathon on Monday. And as expected, it was a celebration of the town of Boston.



The biggest moment from the ceremony came during the national anthem. As was started earlier this week by Boston Bruins fans, Red Sox fans sang the anthem in unison. Here is the video (via NESN). Other images from the celebration can be seen below…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5172ca3969bedd0769000005/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" credit_info="NESN" alt="Boston Red Sox, Green Monster, Boston Strong" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Here are a few images from the ceremonies prior to the game starting with the Green Monster which now has a Boston Strong banner…

Thousands of fans were showing their love for the team, the city, and especially the first responders…

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5172ca39ecad047e4e000047/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" credit_info="NESN" alt="attached image" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

The players seemed more eager than ever to sign autographs…

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5172ca39ecad048b4e000008/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" credit_info="NESN" alt="attached image" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

And the fans couldn’t get enough…

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5172ca39eab8ea9d34000001/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" credit_info="NESN" alt="attached image" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

The Red Sox are wearing special throwback jerseys that say “Boston” across the front instead of their typical home jerseys that say “Red Sox.” The jersey also has the “Boston Strong” patch which is also being worn by the Kansas City Royals…

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5172ca396bb3f7854800000e/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" credit_info="NESN" alt="David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

The pre-game ceremony including a touching video tribute set to the song “Hallelujah”…

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5172cc24eab8ea6032000014/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" credit_info="NESN" alt="Fenway Park, Boston Red Sox" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

The team gathered on the field prior to the game…

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5172ccb869bedd3c6900000e/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" credit_info="NESN" alt="Fenway Park, Boston Red Sox" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

The Boston Marathon volunteers were brought to a loud ovation…

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5172cde1ecad046d59000008/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" credit_info="NESN" alt="Boston Marathon Volunteers" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Finally, a fire fighter, a victim, and a man who has run the Boston Marathon with his son in a wheelchair over 30 times, threw out the first pitch. Behind them was the Governor along with many other police, firefighter, and FBI leaders…

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5172d0d669bedd5f79000001/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" credit_info="NESN" alt="Boston Red Sox" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.