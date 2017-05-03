Red Sox fans gave Adam Jones a standing ovation in his first at bat following racial taunts at Fenway Park

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones says he was taunted with racial slurs during a game at Fenway Park on Monday night.
When Jones came to bat for the first time on Tuesday, initially a smattering of boos could be heard from the late-arriving crowd. However, those were quickly drowned out by a standing ovation from what Bob Costas described as a “sizeable percentage of the Fenway fans.”
Starting pitcher Chris Sale even took a moment and stepped off the mound to allow the applause to continue.
Here is the moment.
