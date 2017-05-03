Red Sox fans gave Adam Jones a standing ovation in his first at bat following racial taunts at Fenway Park

Cork Gaines
MLB Network

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones says he was taunted with racial slurs during a game at Fenway Park on Monday night.

When Jones came to bat for the first time on Tuesday, initially a smattering of boos could be heard from the late-arriving crowd. However, those were quickly drowned out by a standing ovation from what Bob Costas described as a “sizeable percentage of the Fenway fans.”

Starting pitcher Chris Sale even took a moment and stepped off the mound to allow the applause to continue.

Here is the moment.

 

