Red Sox Fan Wins $US83,000 For One-Handed Catch At Cricket Competition

A lucky Red Sox fan scored $US100,000 Kiwi money ($83,000 dollars) by catching a ball one-handed while at a cricket match according to Deadspin.

A beer company by the name of Tui Beer held the competition for anyone wearing their goofy orange t-shirts and nabbing a sixer one-handed (similar to a home run in baseball).

Morton made a wicked catch to claim the prize and like a true baseball fan tossed the ball back onto the field. Watch it here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.