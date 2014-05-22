The World's Calmest Baseball Fan Has A Priceless Reaction To A Ball Landing In His Lap

Catching a ball is one of the single most exciting experiences you can have at a baseball game.

Do not tell that to this Red Sox fan in a Hartford Whalers t-shirt at last night’s game.

A ground-rule double literally landed in his lap. Instead of freaking out, he kept on chewing his peanuts, handed the ball to his (girl?)friend, and went on with his business.

We like it (via FTW):

Yay.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.