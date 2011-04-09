Red Sox Fans Reeling From 0-6 Start

The bunt that put Cleveland ahead for good.

Photo: MLB.com

The Red Sox team that experts predicted would paint the league in red and black got swept in their second-straight series to start the season at 0-6. And to make matters worse, this is how they got there, leaving fans feeling they are the ones lost somewhere off second base.



How bad has it been? Their offence has been woefully terrible, hitting at an anemic .181 clip. Their ERA going into today’s series finale was 8.32, with a combined WHIP of 1.675. Those numbers are more shameful than any gaffe induced bumbling scramble.

The pitching has been suspect this season as well, but Jon Lester pitched like the AL Cy Young candidate he was expected to be. Lester shut down the Indians for the first seven innings, but Cleveland sinker baller Fausto Carmona matched him stride-for-stride.

Can it get worse? Well, Lester could be that dominant lefty he should be, but there are still concerns with the rest of the rotation, as it takes more than just one dependable arm to win the entire thing. For example, Josh Beckett had the second best start in the last go-through for the BoSox rotation and he looked like he was throwing junk. His fastball could improve in the velocity department as the season progresses, but his leash is awfully short since his last campaign was terrible by any pitchers standards, and appalling for Beckett’s.

Six games is a very small sample size; the issues just become magnetized a thousand times when it’s the first six games of the season. Plus, it took a walk, two steals, and a suicide squeeze to beat the Red Sox today, but since there’s no excuse for an 0-6 start in Red Sox Nation, there’s no excuse for this loss in Red Sox Nation. The Red Sox players themselves know this.

The team is now limping back into their Fenway home to meet up with a New York Yankee team that looks more than solid to start the season. Boston will need to find their baseball abilities soon, or it won’t be long before Red Sox Nation legally loses their baseball lovin’ minds.

