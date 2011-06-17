Red Sox End Nine-Game Road Trip With An 8-1 Record

Photo: AP

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Adrian Gonzalez homered and David Ortiz, Darnell McDonald and Dustin Pedroia drove in runs to back starter Clay Buchholz and lead the Boston Red Sox to a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night.The win was the 11th in 12 games for the AL East leaders, who concluded a 10-day, nine-game trip with an 8-1 record — Boston’s best mark on a trip of at least nine games since 1977.



The Red Sox retained a 1½-game lead over the New York Yankees in the division and dropped the third-place Rays 5½ off the pace by rebounding from losing the opener of the three-game series to win the final two.

Buchholz (6-3) allowed one run and two hits in five innings, limiting the Rays to Sam Fuld’s second-inning RBI double and B.J. Upton’s fourth-inning single before leaving the game because of lower back tightness. Tampa Bay trimmed a 3-1 deficit to one run on Casey Kotchman’s solo homer off Alfredo Aceves in the sixth.

Gonzalez’s solo shot off Kyle Farnsworth restored a two-run lead in the ninth.

Boston reliever Daniel Bard retired all four batters he faced and closer Jonathan Papelbon worked through a ninth-inning jam to earn his 13th save in 14 opportunities.

Kotchman doubled and Upton reached on an infield single to begin the Tampa Bay ninth. Pinch-hitter Elliot Johnson fouled out trying to lay down a sacrifice bunt, and Papelbon escaped by striking out pinch-hitter Justin Ruggiano and Sean Rodriguez to end the game.

Ortiz drew a bases-loaded walk in the first after Rays starter David Price (7-6) drew a warning from home plate umpire Gary Darling for hitting Kevin Youkilis with a pitch in the left arm to fill the bases. Both benches were warned, and Price settled down to strike out Jed Lowrie and get Carl Crawford to ground out.

McDonald singled and Pedroia doubled to drive in runs to make it 3-0 in the second. Ortiz drew a two-out walk to load the bases against Price again, but Boston missed out on an opportunity to do more damage when Marco Scutaro popped out to end the inning.

Price walked a season-high five while allowing three runs and five hits in five innings. The 25-year-old left-hander struck out five.

Tampa Bay’s bullpen kept the Rays in it with Juan Cruz, J.P. Howell, Joel Peralta and Farnsworth teaming to hold the Red Sox hitless until Gonzalez’s 14th homer with two outs in the ninth.

Notes: Boston manager Terry Francona said Papelbon’s appeal of a three-game suspension for making contact with umpire Tony Randazzo on June 4 is getting closer to a resolution. … Rays manager Joe Maddon expects DH Johnny Damon will play in the field a couple times during a six-game interleague trip next week to Milwaukee and Houston. … Red Sox CF Jacoby Ellsbury did not start, but entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the eighth. … Lowrie left the game in the first inning due to a sore left shoulder. … Tampa Bay Lightning backup goalie Mike Smith homered during batting practice. He got the ball and a shaving cream pie in the face for his long-ball effort. Smith and teammates Steven Stamkos, Nate Thompson and Teddy Purcell threw out ceremonial pitches. … The Red Sox will push back the start time of their Saturday home game against Milwaukee from 1:10 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. to avoid a conflict with the Boston Bruins’ Stanley Cup victory parade.

