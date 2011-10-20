Red Sox Pitchers Deny Drinking Beer In The Dugout, Say They Only Drank In The Clubhouse During Games

Photo: AP

The Boston Red Sox denied a report that three ace pitchers occasionally drank beer in the dugout during games last night.The report on WHDH television in Boston yesterday cited two unnamed Sox employees who said Josh Beckett, Jon Lester, and John Lackey would fill up cups with Bud Light and come out to the dugout to drink during games.



But according to the team, in-game drinking was limited to the clubhouse.

“Each [player] has assured us that the allegation that surfaced today about drinking in the dugout during games in 2011 is false, and we accept their statements as honest and factual,” team president Larry Lucchino said in a statement.

“It is time to look forward and move forward, rather than allow a reckless, unsubstantiated accusation from ‘anonymous sources’ to mislead the public.”

Beckett, Lester, Lackey, and Terry Francona all issued their own denials as well.

Lester admitted earlier this week that the three would have a “rally beer” or two once in a while. But just in the clubhouse.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.