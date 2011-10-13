Booze, Painkillers, And Misspent Cash: The Gory Details Of The Red Sox Collapse Are In

Photo: ap

The details of the Red Sox’ epic collapse last September are in, and they’re not pretty.An in-depth Boston Globe feature today describes the collapse as “a story of disunity, disloyalty, and dysfunction like few others in franchise history.”



There were the pitchers who ate chicken and drank beer during games.

There was a manager distracted with a litany of marital and health problems.

And much, much more.

