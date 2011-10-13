Booze, Painkillers, And Misspent Cash: The Gory Details Of The Red Sox Collapse Are In

Photo: ap
The details of the Red Sox’ epic collapse last September are in, and they’re not pretty.An in-depth Boston Globe feature today describes the collapse as “a story of disunity, disloyalty, and dysfunction like few others in franchise history.”
There were the pitchers who ate chicken and drank beer during games.
There was a manager distracted with a litany of marital and health problems.
And much, much more.
The three pricey pitchers would hang out in the clubhouse while their team was out on the field. As a result, the clubhouse split, and they got out of shape.
Francona vehemently denied both claims to the Globe. He says he worked harder than ever this season, and was not distracted.
But the Globe cited sources saying Francona was living in a hotel all season, and Francona himself admitted to consulting a doctor about his painkiller use (the doctor said he was not abusing them).
John Henry and Fenway Ventures didn't have a handle on how bad things were getting in Boston. They were unaware players were drinking during games, for one.
Players were angry that the team made them play a double-header when Hurricane Irene was coming, so ownership bought them $300 headphones
Players were angry about have to play a doubleheader after just playing 14 of 17 on the road. Management tried to appease them, but they remained ticked off.
After the Sox were killed on September 7, Francona tried to rally the troops with a closed-door meeting.
According to the Globe, 'His players responded by failing to adjust their attitudes or improve their slipshod performances.'
Epstein signed Crawford to a seven-year, $142 million deal. But the outfielder was a disappointment. Epstein also whiffed on reliever Bobby Jenks.
Ownership was 'divided' on Crawford from the beginning, with some people thinking he was too similar a player to Jacoby Ellsbury.
The Globe describes Youkilis as 'detached' and 'short-tempered' after getting hurt late in the season.
Gonzalez faltered down the stretch. Even worse, he complained about it publicly.
The team suffered from a lack of leadership, and the big-money first basemen didn't help.
Ellsbury had the best season of any Red Sox player.
While the sources in the article say he played hard all the way through, 'he contributed little to the clubhouse culture' by only hanging out with Jed Lowrie.
Many people were rubbed the wrong way when Wakefield said that he hoped the Red Sox would bring him back in 2012 so he could set the team all-time wins record.
As ugly as these details are, the real story is that they are coming out at all.
Who are these anonymous sources throwing Francona, Epstein, and a half-dozen players under the bus? How bad has it gotten in Boston?
Not a good sign going forward.
