MAKE ROOM FOR THE RED SOX: The Worst September Collapses In Baseball History

The Red Sox are disintegrating.The reason: their oft-injured starting pitching has been wildly inconsistent.
It also doesn’t help that their $142 million outfielder is playing so badly that he was compelled to apologise on his ESPN blog.
The Red Sox were up nine games on the Rays with 24 to play. As of this afternoon, they’re up two with 10 left.
If the Rays run them down and win the wild card, it’d be one of the worst collapses in baseball history.
The Tigers had a chance to clinch a playoff berth against the Twins at home with four games left in the season.
But they ended up losing three in a row to Minnesota before forcing a one-game playoff on the last day of the season.
They lost the playoff, completing the small-scale collapse.
The Mets had the upperhand in their rivalry with the Phillies until they melted down in 2007.
Holding a seven game lead with 17 to play, the Mets went 5-12 down the stretch and missed the playoffs on the last day of the season.
The Phillies have won five-straight division titles since.
The 1995 California Angels forced a one-game playoff after blowing a 6.5 game lead with 17 to play, but lost that too
The Angels looked set to make the playoffs for the first time since 1986.
They had a 9.5 game lead, and there was only an 8,332-1 chance of them missing the playoffs with 38 games left, according to Baseball Prospectus.
But two nine game losing streaks did them in. And they lost to Randy Johnson and Seattle in a one-game playoff at the King Dome.
The Giants had a 9.5 game lead on the Braves, but were simply outclassed down the stretch as Atlanta went 39-11.
San Fran stormed back, winning 14 of their last 16. But still lost a playoff spot to the Dodgers on the last day of the season.
The Sox lead by nine games late in the season, but the Yankees hunted them down.
The collapse culminated in 'The Boston Massacre' -- a four-game stretch in which the Yankees outscored the Sox 42-9.
Bucky Dent ended the Sox hopes with a homerun in the one-game playoff.
The Cubs went 8-17 in September after holding a nine game lead over the Mets.
Things got mysterious when a black cat ran onto the field during a Cubs-Mets game in early September and lingered by the Cubs dugout.
The Phillies lead by 6.5 games with 12 to play.
They proceeded to lose 10 in a row, choking away top NL spot to the Cardinals.
The Shot Heard 'Round The World was actually the final straw in a dreadful collapse by the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1951.
The Dodgers led the Giants by 12.5 games in early August.
They blew that lead, but still has a chance on the last day of the season.
They led the Giants 4-1 in the bottom of the ninth on the last day of the season in a game that would have won them the pennant.
But Bobby Thompson hit the 'Shot,' and the Dodgers were done for.
1942 Brooklyn Dodgers win 104 games but miss the playoffs after the Cardinals go 43-8 to end the season
This wasn't so much a collapse as much as it was an amazing two-horse race.
After 112 games, the Dodgers were up 9.5 games. But they ended up losing to the Cardinals by two games.
The third-best team in the NL that year was 20 games behind St. Louis.
