MAKE ROOM FOR THE RED SOX: The Worst September Collapses In Baseball History

Photo: www.nypost.com

The Red Sox are disintegrating.The reason: their oft-injured starting pitching has been wildly inconsistent.



It also doesn’t help that their $142 million outfielder is playing so badly that he was compelled to apologise on his ESPN blog.

The Red Sox were up nine games on the Rays with 24 to play. As of this afternoon, they’re up two with 10 left.

If the Rays run them down and win the wild card, it’d be one of the worst collapses in baseball history.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.