Here's How The Red Sox Blew Today's Game (And Ended Up 0-6)

The Boston Red Sox were soooo close to getting their first win today, taking a 0-0 tie into the eighth inning. (Hey, it’s better than being behind!)



Then this happened (Click here if the video gets taken down):

An absolutely perfect suicide squeeze bunt by Asdrubal Cabrera gave Cleveland the lead and they went on to win 1-0.

The way Boston finished wasn’t much better, as the potential tying run got picked off second base to end the game.

Red Sox fans thought this was their year. Now they’re 0-6 and wondering where it all went wrong. As we pointed out earlier this week, even with six months left in the season, teams with a start this bad, don’t often recover.

