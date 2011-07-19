The Red Sox Explode For Eight Runs In The Eighth Inning To Beat The Orioles For The Seventh Straight Time

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dustin Pedroia doubled in two runs to spark an eight-run eighth inning, and the Boston Red Sox got home runs from Jarrod Saltalamacchia and Josh Reddick in a 15-10 rout of the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.Pedroia, Kevin Youkilis and Darnell McDonald had three RBIs apiece for the Red Sox, who have won 13 of 15. The run includes a 16-inning affair against Tampa Bay on Sunday night in which Boston mustered only five hits.



Showing very little signs of fatigue, the Red Sox banged out 16 hits in rolling to their seventh straight victory over the Orioles. Boston has outscored Baltimore 61-32 during that span.

It was the first meeting between the teams since the Red Sox recorded a heated four-game sweep at Fenway Park immediately before the All-Star break.

Boston designated hitter David Ortiz and Orioles closer Kevin Gregg began serving three-game suspensions for their part in a bench-clearing incident during that series. Both players were initially suspended for four games before appealing the punishment.

The Red Sox didn’t miss Ortiz. Boston fell one run short of matching its season high and had six players with at least two hits, including Pedroia, whose 16-game hitting streak is one short of his career high.

After Boston loaded the bases in the eighth, Pedroia hit a tiebreaking two-run double off Mike Gonzalez (1-2) to make it 9-7. Youkilis added a two-run single, Carl Crawford singled in a run and McDonald capped the uprising with a three-run double.

Baltimore scored three runs in the bottom half. It was the first time since Aug. 2, 2009, that the Orioles lost when reaching double figures in runs; that defeat was to Boston 18-10.

J.J. Hardy and Adam Jones homered for the Orioles, who have lost 10 of 12.

Dan Wheeler (2-1) got the win with 2 1-3 innings of no-hit relief for starter Tim Wakefield.

Wakefield gave up seven runs, three earned, and nine hits in 4 2-3 innings. He was undone by a particularly wicked knuckleball that produced a strikeout but resulted in a passed ball that fuelled a five-run fifth inning that gave Baltimore a 7-6 lead.

Felix Pie opened the fifth by striking out, but he reached when the pitch eluded Saltalamacchia and went to the screen. Hardy, who signed a new three-year contract earlier in the day, hit a two-run homer and Jones drove a knuckleball an estimated 434 feet into the left-field stands.

The Orioles then used two singles and a walk to load the bases for Nolan Reimold, who chased Wakefield with a two-run double.

Youkilis’ RBI single tied it at 7 in the seventh.

After Derrek Lee hit a two-run triple for Baltimore in the first inning, Boston took the lead against Brad Bergesen with a three-run third.

Saltalamacchia led off with his seventh homer. After J.D. Drew hit a fly that was caught on the warning track, the Red Sox got four straight singles, including RBI hits by Pedroia and Adrian Gonzalez.

Boston made it 5-2 in the fourth, scoring two unearned runs after Lee let a grounder to first base go through his legs. The miscue ended a run of six straight errorless games by Baltimore.

Reddick homered off the foul pole in the fifth for a 6-2 lead.

NOTES: Crawford (back strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list before the game and went 2 for 5. … Boston manager Terry Francona said he misspoke Sunday when he said LHP Jon Lester (back strain) would return from the 15-day DL on July 26 against Kansas City. Francona corrected himself Monday, saying Lester would actually start on the 25th. … Lee’s triple was his first since Aug. 17, 2009. … RHP Mark Worrell, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Norfolk before the game, became the 900th player to wear an Orioles uniform. He was charged with three runs without getting an out in the eighth. … Wakefield’s three strikeouts gave him 1,996 with Boston. Roger Clemens is the only player to have 2,000 strikeouts with the Red Sox.

