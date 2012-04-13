The Biggest Reason Why The Red Sox Should Be Alarmed With Their Atrocious Start

Photo: NESN/MLB.tv screen shot

Much to the chagrin of their ever demanding fanbase, the Boston Red Sox have gotten off to a sluggish 1-5 start this season.Sure the Red Sox have played tough teams like the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays so far, but things are exacerbated by the fact that it comes after last season’s epic 7-20 September collapse.



Here’s the greatest concern with the 1-5 start: the Red Sox’s next nine games are against the Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers, and New York Yankees.

The way things are going, the best case scenario is Boston sitting at 5-10 after that stretch.

The Red Sox’s terrible start can be attributed to awful pitching so far. Boston hurlers have allowed the most hits and runs in the American League.

Hitting isn’t great either, as Kevin Youkilis and Jacoby Ellsbury have only reached base nine times combined.

Think Boston sports talk radio is freaking out now? Wait another week or so and see how bad the situation gets. Fans will start asking for new manager Bobby Valentine’s head if this continues.

