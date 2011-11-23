The Red Sox Are Still Struggling To Find A New Leader So They Interviewed Bobby Valentine

Photo: AP

The Red Sox nearly two-month struggle to find a new manager may have ended when they interviewed former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine.Valentine seems like a strange choice for the Red Sox. By most accounts, the Red Sox are a team that believes in their system and prefer a manager that will follow that system. And Valentine is a fiercely independent personality that has clashed with management in the past.



On the other hand, you could say he is like the Manny Ramirez of managers (good, but he’ll give the team headaches), so maybe he will fit right in.

Valentine also has a profoundly mediocre resumé. In 13 full seasons as a big league manager, Valentine has led his team to a winning record nine times. But during those stints with the Mets and Texas Rangers, his teams have never won a division. And only twice did they even make the playoffs (1999, 2000 Mets).

But unless something went horribly wrong during yesterday’s interview, it looks like Valentine will be the next Red Sox manager.

