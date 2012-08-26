Red Sox And Dodgers Complete Blockbuster Trade

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A trade that will send four players, including three former All-Stars, to the Los Angeles Dodgers, is now complete according to the Boston Globe (via Twitter).In the deal, the Dodgers will receive Carl Crawford, Adrian Gonzalez, and Josh Beckett, who have combined for 11 all-star appearances in their careers, as well as Nick Punto. In return, the Red Sox will get James Loney and four prospects.



The deal is a massive salary dump for the Red Sox as both Gonzalez (6 years, $127 million) and Crawford (5 years, $103 million) are still owed in excess of $100 million on their current deals. And Beckett is still owed nearly $16 million each of the next two seasons.

The Dodgers, who are still battling for a playoff spot, will not benefit from the services of Crawford this season as he recently had surgery on his elbow, ending his season.

