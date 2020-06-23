Red Skins and Chicos are getting a rebrand after Nestlé deemed the names to be 'out of step' with the company's values

Here today, gone tomorrow.

Nestlé has announced it will ditch its Red Skins and Chicos brands.

It has not yet decided what the replacement names will be.

Some of Australia’s best-known confectionery is getting its image overhauled for the 21st century.

As the global Black Lives Matter movement propels the treatment of marginalised communities into the spotlight, Nestlé has decided it will change the names of its Red Skins and Chicos lollies.

“This decision acknowledges the need to ensure that nothing we do marginalises our friends, neighbours and colleagues,” the company said in a statement.

“These names have overtones which are out of step with Nestlé’s values, which are rooted in respect.”

Both lollies are made by Nestlé under the Allens brand and have faced criticism over the years for their use of the discriminatory names in their branding.

While Nestlé confirmed it has not yet prepared replacement names, it promised to “move quickly” to change them.

The announcement comes after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, at the hands of white police officers in the United States last month set off a series of protests globally.

In doing so, it has also sparked discussions in different countries over their treatment of marginalised groups and their acknowledgement of past mistreatment.

It has led to some groups tearing down statues of historical figures deemed to have perpetuated racism and harmed disempowered groups during their lifetimes.

Accordingly, it’s also led to many companies taking public stance supporting the BLM movement and pledging to do better.

Some, however, have been criticised for making statements or superficial changes rather than substantive ones.

Take Nestlé and its competitors for example which have been dogged for years by accusations of using illegally acquired palm oil in their products.

While Nestlé has denied the allegations, the association between big confectionary companies and the destruction of rainforests in developing countries means there is arguably a whole lot more these companies could do to improve.

